LNW Gaming patents biometric age verification and authentication

LNW Gaming has recently obtained a patent for the deployment of multiple detection devices at various locations within gaming establishments. These devices are designed to track users’ physical features, such as face biometrics, which will enable identification and age verification of gamblers, and even be used to authenticate payouts.

While biometric systems are currently used in the gaming industry for purposes such as age verification, preventing underage gambling, and authentication for electronic fund transfers, their use is limited to specific platforms. The patent highlights the potential for implementing biometrics across various platforms, which could greatly enhance the overall user experience.

The proposed implementation would involve the deployment of multiple cameras and sensors to capture biometric data, particularly facial features, with the aim of enhancing patrons’ experiences. This data could be utilized to remember user preferences and provide tailor-made promotions.

Facial age estimation could trigger alerts for manual age verification, and a reference to responsible gaming brings up the possibility of such a system’s use for self-exclusion programs, like Australia’s.

While patrons move throughout the gaming establishment, their activities are closely monitored by cameras at slot machines and table games. The system analyzes patrons’ features and links their activities to a unique identification number, allowing it to build a detailed profile of their preferences and behaviors. It could also track how much players are betting.

AI components may also be incorporated into the system to recognize patterns, track movements, and predict user preferences. The system could send alerts to venue service staff if a player’s drink is nearly empty, or to security if a player appears intoxicated.

Moreover, the system’s application extends beyond gaming to other areas, including monitoring individuals’ behavior in restaurants, gift shops, and other facilities.

The market for biometrics to prevent underage gambling appears to be growing, and Innovative Technology (ITL) recently expanded its integrated gaming venue management suite with the Alerts App.

age verification | biometric authentication | biometric identification | biometrics | face biometrics | gambling | LNW Gaming | patents | research and development