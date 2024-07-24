FB pixel

Maza streamlines KYC with Regula biometric and document verification

| Abhishek Jadhav
Regula has integrated its document and biometric verification system into Maza Financial, a fintech company based in the United States, to enhance the onboarding process, particularly regarding KYC procedures.

Before this integration, Maza faced issues with false positives and negatives with the existing digital identity verification (IDV) system. Furthermore, the previous system lacked the level of control over the IDV process that Maza required, which impacted the customer experience.

According to Maza, incorporating Regula Document Reader and Face SDK has improved the customer experience and reduced onboarding costs by 50 percent.

Regula’s document verification and liveness detection have reduced Maza’s identity verification issues, the company says, to tackle the increase in video injection and presentation attacks.

“The robust and reliable identity verification system built with Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK has significantly improved our onboarding process, reducing costs and enhancing the overall user experience,” says Siggy Bilstein, chief technology officer and co-founder at Maza Financial.

For the onboarding process on Maza, users are required to scan their IDs and upload a face selfie. The system utilizes Regula software tools to identify the document type, read and verify its data, and double-check all information to find inconsistencies.

Regula has expanded its ID template database, which includes 14,000 ID templates from 250 countries and territories. This includes many identity documents such as passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, and residence permits.

“We are happy to partner with Maza and support them in ensuring that new U.S. immigrants can securely access essential services with confidence and ease,” says Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula.

