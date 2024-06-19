Regula identity verification database reaches 14K document templates

Regula is improving its fraud prevention capabilities by expanding its database for identity verification. The company has expanded its ID template database to include 14,000 identity document (ID) templates from 250 countries and territories, including various identity documents such as passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, and residence permits.

The company has included Iceland’s first vertical ID card in its expanded database. This particular ID card has been designed in accordance with the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) specifications. With this expanded database of ID templates, businesses and organizations can verify identities as part of fraud prevention efforts.

“By constantly adding all types of identity documents in circulation around the world, including those that have been recently issued, we not only empower our customers with up-to-date information but also help them and ourselves keep pace with the ever-evolving document security industry,” says Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula.

Regula maintains two document collections: the Information Reference System (IRS) and the ID template database. The IRS serves as a reference for high-resolution images of identity documents, offering comprehensive details about their security features and printing protocols. Forensic experts use it for thorough analysis and verification of ID document authenticity.

On the other hand, the ID template database is utilized for automated identity verification. Instead of actual document images, it contains software algorithms encoding information about the physical locations of various fields within a document. These templates allow the software to automatically identify, read, verify, and authenticate documents.

Regula’s comprehensive ID template database and advanced software algorithms allow it to detect and analyze dynamic security features in identity documents. It uses a liveness-centered approach that not only checks for the presence of security features but also verifies their functionality.

This prevents printed photo attacks and screen replay attacks by ensuring the authenticity of documents through sophisticated checks that verify both the presence and functionality of security features. “The knowledge of new ID features allows us to enhance our software capabilities, making fraud prevention even more efficient,” Kliashchou adds.

Regula recently updated its ID document database to include Liberia’s passport, making it a comprehensive digital collection covering all global regions.

Article Topics

digital ID | document liveness | document verification | fraud prevention | identity document | Regula