Regula processes identity verification for 100,000 MWC attendees

Regula successfully provided identity verification for the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, continuing its relationship with GSMA, the global organization that produces the MWC.

This marks the fourth year Regula’s document scanning and face biometrics tools have powered identity verification for the event, which a release calls the world’s largest exhibition and conference for the mobile ecosystem across continents. A successful pilot at the 2021 MWC led the GSMA to fully transition to digital visitor registration and ID validation in 2022, powered by the Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK. In 2024, the company’s products provided pre-registration and access for more than 100,000 MWC attendees. By uploading an ID document to the official website prior to the event, with the additional option of providing selfie biometrics, users eliminated the problem of line-ups at the busy conference.

“Our collaboration with GSMA for MWC highlights the power of digital transformation in handling large-scale international events,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. “By integrating our advanced ID verification technologies, not only did we enhance the security and efficiency of the registration process, but also ensured a seamless experience for attendees.”

Regula’s comprehensive identity document template database, which contains over 13,600 templates from 249 countries and territories, is an advantage for an event that boasts attendees from many different countries, who hold many different types of ID documents.

Second annual award for Regula notes innovative, cost-effective approach

Following on its success at MWC, Regula has been named Most Innovative Vendor of Forensics and Identity Verification Solutions at the 2024 Global InfoSec Awards. It is the second consecutive year that Regula has won the award. A statement from the publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, which produces the awards, says Regula checks the judges’ three main boxes: “understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.”

“We are immensely proud to be recognized by the Global InfoSec Awards for the second consecutive year,” says Ihar Kliashchou in a release. “This accolade underscores our relentless commitment to developing the most innovative and effective solutions for quick and trustworthy document and identity verification.” Kliashchou notes the addition of new liveness detection capabilities to Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK since the firm’s 2023 win.

