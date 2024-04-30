Uber Poland selects Regula ID document scanners for faster driver verification

Three offices where drivers for Uber Poland scan their ID documents for identity verification are getting document readers from Regula for enhanced authentication at faster speeds.

Regula 70X9 scanners have been installed at three Uber Verification Centers, and could make verification three times faster, according to a company announcement. The technology built into the scanners allows Uber employees to perform comprehensive checks on ID documents, including of the visual zone, machine-readable zone (MRZ), RFID chips and barcodes, and compare all the data to ensure consistency and detect forgery or alteration. Regula says the above features plus integrated light sources can reduce the risk of mistaking forged document for genuine ones.

The Centers are in Warsaw, Krakow and Poznan.

Korporacja Wschód (KW) is Regula’s Polish distributor, and in addition to shipping the scanners, provided training from forensic experts on their use.

“Document fraud is constantly on the rise, and since counterfeited documents are becoming more sophisticated, manual checks are no longer enough,” says Maris Kaminskis, executive director at Regula Europe. “Some inherent document security features may be verified only with special equipment or software solutions. We are honored that our devices have become the cornerstone for a revamped verification process at Uber, and are pleased to see that it’s bearing fruit.”

The workflow for Uber drivers involves comparing the physical documents with those uploaded by the driver in the Uber app, a verification of the background check certificate, and an authenticity verification for the driver’s passport or ID card and driver’s license with the Regula 70X9. Then, the driver’s photo is taken for their profile, and the data collected is entered into Uber’s system to finalize verification.

The previous method involved manual or AI-based verification. It was much slower, and provided inadequate protection against sophisticated forgeries.

“The process of personally vetting drivers has been, and continues to be, a major logistical challenge, but we believe our efforts will help improve safety in transit. Thanks to the Regula device, the first stage went very smoothly for us. This process, although lengthy, is certainly effective,” says Marcin Konrad Moczyrog, director and global manager at Uber Rides, Central & Eastern Europe.

Uber recently introduced ID document verification for riders to improve the safety of drivers in the United States.

