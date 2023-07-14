Regula improves ID document verification with new light source capabilities

Regula, the company that produces the Regula 4306 compact video spectral comparator, has recently added two new light-based detection features to its device that forensic experts have highly requested. These new features enable the examination of relief and security features of documents that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. This allows for quicker and more accurate detection of counterfeit and forged documents, making it easier to fight against identity fraud. The Regula 4306 can verify various security features of identity documents and banknotes, using different light sources and filters that can reveal the use of counterfeits and forgeries.

A notable addition to the Regula 4306 is implementing a cutting-edge light source that can identify anti-Stokes luminescence. This luminescence is a unique feature of anti-Stokes inks found in various identification materials and banknotes, which serve as a security measure. When exposed to high-intensity infrared light, these inks emit a distinct glow. This new light source integrated with the Regula 4306 also functions in live mode, enabling experts to swiftly locate security elements that may have otherwise gone unnoticed in static mode.

The Regula 4306 has also been upgraded with a new feature that enables experts to control the angle of oblique light. This type of light is crucial for detecting relief-based features, such as hidden inscriptions and security features, on certain documents. With the option for manual regulation, forensic experts and document examiners can now view these hidden features with greater precision and efficiency.

Alex Lewanowicz, director of hardware engineering at Regula states, “Regula 4306 has long been one of our most iconic devices, widely used in forensic laboratories, at border control points and customs, in banks and financial institutions, and in many other organizations. Being equipped with a high-resolution camera, a range of light sources and filters, and providing broad opportunities for document examination, including hyperspectral imaging and 3D visualization, this device still has a compact size and appealing price. We keep updating and redesigning it since we know it’s in high demand. Throughout the design process, we are driven by our customers’ needs, and this update is no exception.”

