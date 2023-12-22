Regula partners to deploy ID, travel document scanner to European airports

Latvian forensic and biometric digital identity firm Regula has released a new multifunctional passport and travel document scanning device, the Regula 7029. A press release says it is being distributed through a partnership with ICTS Europe Systems, a software provider for the aviation and travel industry, aimed at improving operational efficiencies and passenger experience at European airports.

Regula and ICTS have worked together on previous projects, leading to the development of a solid relationship based on common goals. “Collectively, we are always aiming to continue and expand our collaboration for the benefit of airlines and travelers everywhere,” says Maris Kaminskis, executive director at Regula Europe. “Having scrutinized innumerable types of IDs from every corner of the world, we know what to pay attention to when verifying a document, so we enable our solutions to do it with unrivaled precision.”

Efficiency is also key. With Regula 7029, enabled with automated ID document processing, ICTS Europe Systems can scan and verify an ID in three seconds, which means a quicker experience for passengers during check-in and boarding.

“The whole project, starting from purchase to integration, was straightforward and smooth thanks to the great technology, collaboration and ongoing support we have with Regula,” says Jason Spencer, commercial director at ICTS Europe Systems. Noting the reduced processing times and “the exceptional first-time scan rate,” Spencer says “using Regula 7029 for passenger ID verification gives us the required speed and quality to keep improving the overall experience for both air carriers and passengers.”

This Regula 7029 deployment follows on the launch of the Regula 5006, a spectrometer-microscope intended for installation in laboratories. The compact 7029 provides full-page data processing, automated reading and authentication of a wide range of identity documents, including passports, ID cards and visas. It scans MRZ (machine-readable zone), barcode, and electronic chip sources and captures images of documents in different kinds of light to verify hidden security features.

