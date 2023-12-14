Portable forensic scanner for ID documents, banknotes launched by Regula

Regula has launched a new portable, two-in-one device for advanced forensic analysis of identity documents and banknotes.

The Spectrometer-Microscope Regula 5006 is intended for installation in fixed-site and mobile laboratories, according to a company announcement. It features magnification of up to 300-times, an 11MP camera, and allows examination in both visible and ultraviolet light.

The device runs the Regula Forensic Studio professional software suite to obtain and process images. The software allows forensic investigators to register and store the results of their examinations in a local database. Regula Forensic Studio also provides access to the company’s Information Reference Systems, which is a detailed resource for document security features.

“Our new portable Spectrometer-Microscope Regula 5006 is a game changer for many experts,” says Regula Forensics CEO and President Arif A. Mamedov. “Despite its compact size, it is a powerful and multi-task device that can facilitate a lot of forensic research. With a variety of light sources, precise image capture capabilities, unrivaled magnification, and powerful software, it can substitute a lot of lab equipment, especially if it is a mobile laboratory. And all this at a reasonable price.”

Regula’s heavy-duty 4308S dual-video spectral comparator was recently selected by the University of New Haven in the U.S. to train criminologists in forensic examinations.

