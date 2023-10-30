Regula ID scanning devices chosen by US university for forensic researcher training

Regula’s spectral comparator has been chosen by a U.S. university to train forensic scientists, while new scanners have been launched by Elyctis and Microblink, respectively, and Pixlab announced gains in the Malaysian market.

Regula helps train new criminologists

The University of New Haven in Connecticut, U.S. has chosen forensic and identity verification solutions Regula as a supplier for its new device for forensic research.

The university will be teaching its students in the National Security and Public Service programs by using the dual-video spectral comparator Regula 4308S. Future criminologists will be able to examine documents, as well as fingerprints, fibers and other pieces of evidence, the company says in a release.

“With fraud being so sophisticated these days, it’s really crucial to equip forensic experts with not only powerful tools but, what is probably more important, fundamental knowledge,” says Arif A. Mamedov, President and CEO at Regula Forensics. “We are honored that the University of New Haven decided to rely on the capabilities of our device in their educational programs.”

The Regula 4308S device includes optical magnification (320x) and camera resolution (14 MP), over 40 light sources, and more than 20 light filters, as well as 3D visualization capabilities and the ability to examine large objects. The company recently expanded its database of identity document templates to include over 13,000 ID templates from 247 countries and territories.

Elyctis launches mini ID document reader

Struggling to fit more devices on your work desk? French company Elyctis has presented what it calls the smallest professional e-ID document reader in the world, designed to fit onto desks and counters in banks, hotels, car rentals, airlines and at border control posts.

The ID BOX – ID1 series is the latest addition to Elyctis’ line of professional digital ID document readers designed to be affordable and deployed in large volumes, the company says in a release. The device can scan machine-readable zones (MRZs) and RFID chips, covering ID cards, driver’s licenses and passports.

“When developing the ID BOX – ID1 series, we made sure we bring to users a tool perfectly adapted to their needs,” says Alexandre Joly, CEO of Elyctis. Being a professional reader, it ensures an accurate reading of all data, unlike a smartphone, and its small footprint and well-adjusted price tag fits the exact requirements of mid- to high-volume markets.”

In a bid to capture new markets, Elyctis recently opened an African subsidiary. It also scored recent deals with identity authentication terminal provider Feitian, automation provider Vitkovice IT Solutions, which serves the Czech border police, and Telpo biometric terminals.

Microblink introduces modular ID solution

Those who prefer modular devices to miniature ones have options as well.

AI vision company Microblink has launched a modular product for identity document verification called the BlinkID Suite. The New York-based firm says it is aimed at simplifying integration and lowering barriers for businesses to introduce identity document verification technology.

A year ago, Microblink finalized a partnership with biometric face verification company iProov to create a tool that protects organizations from online fraud. The combined biometric product features iProov’s liveness detection technologies and Microblink’s software for extracting data from documents from 138 countries.

PixLab document scanner becomes Malaysia’s No. 1

Identity verification provider PixLab has been awarded the title of the top Know Your Customer (KYC) ID provider for scanning and verifying Malaysia’s identity card MyKAD.

Malaysia started rolling out its biometric digital ID system in 2021, with the final stages expected to be in place by 2024. During this time, PixLab’s Document Scanner has become the go-to solution for KYC ID verification for businesses across Malaysia.

The Huston, Texas-based company has now set its eyes on global expansion, according to its release.

“We are immensely proud of this recognition,” says Mrad Chams, CTO of PixLab. “It reaffirms our dedication to providing the best solutions to our users. We understand the critical role identity verification plays in today’s digital landscape, and PixLab strives to offer a product that is both reliable and easy to use.”

