Feitian integrates Elyctis digital ID readers into biometric authentication terminals

Identity authentication terminal provider Feitian announced that it has integrated Elyctis digital ID readers into the V20 and V11 biometric authentication and verification devices, which are now available.

The resulting devices and docking stations can now read digital passports and national ID cards and perform OCR recognition, among other tasks. The devices have use cases such as voter authentication, KYC checks, paperless clock-in, and criminal identification that compares a user’s face to a watchlist. This can be used in border control, government agencies, telecom and banks.

The V20 is available as an Android tablet and docking station, while the V11 is a portable Android device that is roughly the same size as a typical smartphone. Both have fingerprint and face verification as well as NFC sensors. Iris biometrics are built into the V11 and optional for the V20.

“The combination of Feitian’s expertise in identity authentication and Elyctis’ cutting-edge e-ID readers enables us to provide our customers with highly reliable and efficient solutions,” says Mr. Wang, Feitian’s ID terminal division technology manager, in the announcement.

“By integrating our e-ID readers into their terminals, we are jointly enabling organizations to streamline their data collection processes and enhance the accuracy of identity verification,” adds Alexandre Joly, CEO of Elyctis.

