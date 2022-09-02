Feitian launches customizable handheld multi-biometric tablet for use in the field

Beijing-based Feitian Technologies has launched a new biometric tablet with fingerprint and face scanning, and optional iris recognition capabilities.

The V20 supports biometric verification or recognition, and also includes NFC and barcode scanning, contact card-reading, front and rear cameras, with an IP65 durability rating. Other options include MRZ-scanning, a signature pen, and a mobile printer. The tablet runs Android 9 on a Qualcomm 450 CPU.

The company is pitching the V20 for applications such as know your customer checks by banks, voter authentication, civil registry data capture, one-to-many criminal or civil identification, and time and attendance tracking.

Customers can choose fingerprint scanners from Futronic, SecuGen, Morpho (Idemia), Suprema, Aratek, or Integrated Biometrics, ranging from FAP10 to FAP60.

The optional machine-readable zone module is the Elyctis ID BOX One.

The V20 also supports expanded capabilities with pogo pins.

Feitian launched a series of Android handheld biometric devices earlier this year as well. Since then, the company has also expanded a partnership with Fingerprint Cards to develop biometric cards for payments and access control.

