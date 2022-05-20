Feitian unveils portfolio of handheld Android biometric devices

Feitian Technologies showed off its newest portfolio of four Android handheld devices, three of which include fingerprint biometrics, and which support an assortment of applications from law enforcement to voting.

The Handheld Biometric Identification Terminal (V11) is a wireless, five-inch terminal with fingerprint, iris, and face biometric verification. Customers can choose between fingerprint sensors certified for single flat fingers at FAP30, FAP20, or FAP10, from Integrated Biometrics, Suprema, Idemia, Futronic, Aratek and SecuGen, according to the product page. The device also supports scanning of digital identity documents through NFC, MRZ Passport reading, and optical character recognition (OCR).

The Multifunction Handheld Terminal (V12) terminal is intended for law enforcement that sports a fingerprint sensor with live finger detection, breathalyzer, and narcotics detector, and can issue tickets. The new Desktop Biometric ID Terminal (V10P) terminal provides a FAP10-, FAP20-, or FAP30-certified fingerprint sensor and iris biometrics.

The Rugged RFID IoT Data Handheld PDA (V13) is intended for logistics and retail applications, and is IP54 waterproof and has been drop-tested from 1.2 meters, the company says. The V13 does not include native device biometrics capabilities, though it does feature a built-in camera.

In May, Feitian extended a partnership with Fingerprint Cards to build its biometric payment and access cards with the T-Shape (T2) sensor module and BEP software platform.

Article Topics

Android | biometric identification | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | Feitian Technologies | fingerprint sensors | iris biometrics | mobile device