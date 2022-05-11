Feitian choses Fingerprint Cards biometrics for new payment and access cards

Idemia nears award, SES acquires manufacturing tech, SmartMetric develops new card

Feitian will build its biometric payment and access cards with the T-Shape (T2) sensor module and BEP software platform from Fingerprint Cards, in an extension of an existing partnership.

The T2 module delivers ultra-low power consumption, according to the announcement and its biometric performance was approved for meeting Mastercard’s Fingerprint Sensor Evaluation Process earlier this year.

Fingerprint Cards also says that the delivery of T-Shape packaging in dual row reduces waste and embedding costs, while enabling higher throughput.

“Based on our long-standing partnership with Feitian, we are pleased to collaborate on this biometric solution together with them,” says President of Payments & Access at Fingerprint Cards Michel Roig. “Feitian has once more chosen to work with us at Fingerprints and our proven biometric solution, which will guarantee high performance, quality, and security. I strongly believe that this next-generation solution has the potential to be a gamechanger in the biometric smartcard industry, delivering improved cost-efficiency, increased image quality and transaction speed as well as improved power efficiency.”

Fingerprint Cards and Feitian have collaborated before on the development of biometric cards and USB keys.

“Once again, we have chosen biometric technology from Fingerprints, as they have the leading biometric solution on the market. The collaboration resulting in this next generation biometric payment and access cards will ensure a product with a wide range of possibilities for our customers’ needs,” states Yan Yan, VP at Feitian.

Feitian has also developed a new Fingerprint Manager App to allow users of its BioCARD to enroll and manage their fingerprint biometrics. The app communicates with the card through NFC, providing instructions and feedback to the user during the enrollment process.

The company posted a video to LinkedIn depicting the app’s use. The app is now available for Apple and Android devices.

Recognition, acquisition and solution development announced

A biometric payment card produced by Idemia for Swedish challenger bank Rocker is a finalist for a 2022 award as the best among new ‘Feature Cards.’

The Elan Awards are presented by the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA).

Cold Lamination Technologies has been acquired from Taiwan-based Jinco by SES RFID Solutions to expand its biometric smart card integration capabilities.

Cold Lamination’s technology will be integrated into the BIOMTX’ portfolio of solutions and services.

Cold lamination is a manufacturing technique that can be used to embed biometric sensors into cards.

Meanwhile, SmartMetric has announced the development of a biometric card with both energy harvesting capabilities and an internal solid-state battery.

The multi-function contact and contactless biometric cards can be used as credit or debit cards, the company says.

SmartMetric points out that the built-in batter allows consumers to use the biometric functions of payment cards in ATM machines, or in situations where the card is processed by a merchant without the customer present at the point-of-sales device, as remains common in many U.S. retail settings.

Article Topics

access control | biometric cards | biometrics | Feitian Technologies | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | Jinco | payments | research and development | SES RFID Solutions | SmartMetric