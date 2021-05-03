Fingerprint Cards’ biometrics in new Fido-certified Feitian USB key, four new Realme phones

Kona payment cards with FPC sensors approved

The Feitian Biometric FIDO Security Key, which integrates technology from Fingerprint Cards (FPC), has been granted FIDO Biometric Component Certification.

Feitian says it is the first security key and smart card vendor to achieve this certification, and FPC says it is the first approved hardware authenticator integrating biometrics. The certification is a requirement for certification to FIDO level 3 and higher.

To be approved, the biometric device had to prove it adhered to stringent security standards, including limitations on processing power, as well as high-performance capabilities.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Fingerprints, which has the leading full biometric system solution on the market,” commented Yan Yan, Vice President at Feitian.

“Our certified FIDO hardware security key is a testament to the strength of our joint solution”, he added.

Feitian’s FIDO2 Security Keys with FPC sensors were launched in 2019.

Kona I biometric card meets payment network’s specs

FPC also recently revealed that the biometric payment card developed by Korean partner Kona I with its fingerprint technology has been approved by an unnamed ‘major U.S. payment network.’

In order to be selected, the solution had to undergo a series of tests aimed to prove the cards’ compliance to biometric performance requirements. Payment security and optimized user experience were among the other criteria the card with FPC’s biometric solution was assessed for by the payment service provider.

Kona I is also collaborating with Precise Biometrics, and the payment card the companies developed together recently received Mastercard’s Vendor Letter of Approval last month.

FPC, on the other hand, participated in a seminar by Thales last week, where it described the technology and use cases behind its biometric payment cards.

FPC’s sensors installed in four new Realme smartphones

The company has an eventful week, also announcing on Twitter the presence of its fingerprint sensors in four new Realme smartphones.

The models announced are respectively the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, C21 and V11 5G, and mark a total of 525 models of mobile devices integrating FPC’s biometric sensors and features.

Fingerprint Cards reached the milestone of 500 mobile devices sporting their sensors back in January, claiming their technology could now be found in smartphones by nine of the top ten smartphone manufacturers.

“Our capacitive fingerprint sensors continue to gain momentum in the smartphone market, where our trusted solutions are enabling innovation and differentiation for mobile OEMs,” Ted Hansson, SVP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprint Cards said at the time.

Article Topics

access management | biometric cards | biometrics | Feitian Technologies | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | Kona I | smartphones