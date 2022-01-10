Fingerprint Cards biometric module passes strengthened Mastercard security requirements

Mastercard has approved the second-generation T-Shape biometric sensor module from Fingerprint Cards to its updated security compliance requirements, which the sensor supplier says will help minimize time to market and lower related costs for card manufacturers.

The Fingerprint Sensor Evaluation Process was strengthened by Mastercard to include stricter anti-spoofing requirements for biometric payment cards. The new capability criteria were issued last year, and the Fingerprint Test Assessment Summary (FTAS) for sensor vendors confirms the performance biometric features for security, privacy and user experience.

“Yet again we are pushing technology boundaries by increasing the security features of our solution. This is an important achievement for our card partners, who can save time and money when launching and scaling second generation biometric cards. And ultimately for consumers, who will be able to enjoy a convenient and secure in-store payment experience,” says Fingerprint Cards Switzerland AG President of Payment & Access Michel Roig.

Fingerprint Cards’ sensor module passed the previous specifications last year, in testing performed by Fime.

The second-generation T-Shape module combines extensive research and development with insights gained in successful market pilots and commercial rollouts, according to the announcement.

A Mastercard featuring FPC’s and Thales’ technology for biometric payments was launched by a Polish bank at the end of 2021.

