Fingerprint Cards biometrics pass Fime test to Mastercard specifications

Mastercard has approved Fingerprint Cards’ latest T-Shape fingerprint sensor module and software platform for biometric payment cards to its Reference Specifications after testing and consultation by Fime.

The compliance recognition simplifies the approval process for card manufacturers, saving them time and money when launching and scaling biometric card projects, and bringing widespread deployments a step closer to reality, according to the announcement.

“This is a very important achievement,” comments Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments at Fingerprint Cards. “We are dedicated to ensuring the quality performance, security and user experience of our technology and are working hand-in-hand with the payments industry to simplify the path to further commercial launches like we’re seeing in France. We’ve seen a spike in contactless adoption over the past year, with hygiene front of consumers’ minds. Fingerprint payment cards have a big role to play in fast, frictionless and safe in-store payments.”

FPC worked closely with Fime’s consultants and testing experts, as tests were carried out according to the specifications of Mastercard’s Biometric Evaluation Plan Summary (BEPS).

The second-generation of the T-Shape sensor module takes into account insights from successful market pilots and early commercial rollouts, Fingerprint Cards says, with increased performance and power efficiency, and enables cost-effective production and integration with standard manufacturing processes. The biometric module has also passed testing to the standards of China UnionPay.

“As the first approval of its kind, Fime and Fingerprints are pushing both the biometrics and payments industries forward,” comments Fime Vice President of Testing Services Stéphanie El Rhomri. “Throughout projects like this, our consultants and testing teams work to refine technologies, tailor test plans and solve challenges to optimize for success. Biometrics is the answer to a smooth user experience without compromising on security. Consumers can now use biometrics more in-store, strengthening security while simplifying the payment experience.”

Mastercard has previously approved the performance of biometric payment cards from FPC and Thales, and the partners have also been certified by Visa.

