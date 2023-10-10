Regula rapidly adds to ID document template database, reaches milestone

Forensic and identity verification developer Regula has expanded its database of identity document templates to include over 13,000 ID templates from 247 countries and territories.

Regula describes all security features of an identity document in detail when adding templates to a database, strengthening the company’s ability to verify the genuineness of documents. Swiss passports, for instance, are designed to reveal concealed images when examined under UV lights.

Since the start of 2023, Regula has added over one thousand templates to its database as countries have released new ID documents, including the recently introduced biometric passports from Iraq, Jamaica, Pakistan, and a number of other countries. The database also includes digital driver’s licenses, resident ID cards, voter cards, and labor cards from various countries across the world. Electronic documents and digital IDs tend to be more secure than their physical counterparts, with greater fraud resistance, Regula says.

“Our aim is to record every security and unique document feature as precisely as possible by using our expertise in forensic analysis and forensic device development. With identity fraud on the rise, it’s vital to know what exactly to pay attention to when verifying a document,” says Regula CTO Ihar Kliashchou.

“By backing up our identity verification solutions with such a comprehensive database of IDs, we ensure a seamless, swift, and accurate verification process, regardless of the document provided.”

The IDV developer recently partnered with KYC and anti-fraud provider Sybrin to develop a selfie-based biometric verification product to be implemented in U.S. financial services.

Article Topics

digital ID | document verification | identity document | Regula