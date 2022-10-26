iProov selfie biometrics and Microblink ID document checks integrated for ID verification

iProov and artificial intelligence (AI) vision developer Microblink have entered a new partnership to roll out a selfie biometric and ID document check-based identity verification solution.

The collaboration will bring together Microblink’s expertise in AI-powered identity document scanning and iProov’s biometric face verification to improve protection against fraud attempts during onboarding, authentication and account recovery.

“As consumer demand for digital identity services grows exponentially, organizations must stay a step ahead of the evolving and sophisticated threats to online verification systems,” comments Joe Palmer, chief product and innovation officer at iProov.

“Together, iProov and Microblink provide an integrated solution that protects organizations against online fraud while safeguarding consumers’ digital identity.”

The combined biometric solution will also feature iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance technologies.

Microblink’s AI-driven software solution BlinkID scans and extracts data from documents — including driver’s licenses, passports, and other government-issued IDs — from 138 countries.

According to Hartley Thompson, chief operating officer at Microblink, combining biometrics and AI vision technologies will answer the needs of a growing market for identity verification solutions.

“We believe that an increasing number of industries are looking for fully automated identity verification solutions that provide the best combination of user experience and fraud protection,” Thompson says. “Microblink’s partnership with iProov is a powerful offering to meet those needs.”

The companies have already tested the power of their combined technologies for Ignition-Innovation’s digital identity service, TruMeID, in Trinidad & Tobago last June.

More recently, iProof joined a digital ID wallet consortium to participate in the launch of a European payments pilot utilizing the EU Digital Wallet.

