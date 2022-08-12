iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance for face biometrics certified to eIDAS’ High Level

iProov announced it received a certification for its biometric face verification technology with liveness detection to Level of Assurance High (LoA High) in accordance with the eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services) regulation.

The move will guarantee that European Union (EU) governments and organizations using iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance solution are capable of electronically verifying users with the highest level of certainty and security.

Further, Member States looking to support the future requirements of the EU digital identity wallet will be able to deploy iProov solutions without integration audits.

The certification comes months after iProov’s biometric verification and authentication services module received eIDAS module certification to offer trusted services to Trusted Service Providers (TSPs) to the Qualified level.

The original eIDAS certification enabled organizations to securely link a user’s identity to a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) using iProov’s biometric face verification. With the new one, the company is now moving a further step toward the creation of an EU digital wallet.

“The uptake and usage of the EU Digital Identity Wallet depends on citizens being able to enroll and authenticate themselves remotely in an effortless and secure way,” comments iProov CEO Andrew Bud.

“This is what iProov enables. Our latest eIDAS certification makes it even easier for EU governments and enterprises to use iProov to verify that an online user enrolling for a digital service is the right person, a real person and that they are verifying right now.”

The company has already deployed its face biometrics technology for similar applications in Belgium and Estonia, respectively.

More recently, iProov won an £11.6 million (roughly US$14.13 million), two-year contract for genuine document check and inspection services to be part of the UK government’s One Login for Government program.

