eIDAS certification for iProov biometrics module means pre-approved tool for digital services

iProov’s biometric verification and authentication services module has received the highest assurance level of the European Union’s eIDAS certification after testing by the TÜV Group. The certification means iProov can supply onboarding and authentication services to Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) in the EU and UK without further integration audits being required.

An iProov spokesperson told Biometric Update that “this is the first time our service has been certified as a standalone module, making future integrations enormously simpler.” The module can be used to build an array of new services such as electronic signatures.

The module had already been integrated by itsme, the providers of Belgium’s digital identity app, and by SK ID Solutions for Estonia’s state-certified digital identity solution, SmartID. They had previously needed to have their whole service audited, including the iProov biometrics module.

“For the first time, providers of Qualified Signatures can break free of video interviews,” comments Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov.

“That is the impact of the certification of our automated biometric verification services to QTSP standards. Our solution is faster, easier, more secure and lower cost. eIDAS QTSP certification is the highest international bar for the technology and business systems of a biometric verification provider, so this certification gives confidence to identity providers worldwide that they can rely on iProov.”

Users are expected to integrate the module into systems for certificate issuance or e-signatures without need to undergo fresh audits of their services. For example, with iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance, a module user can bind a user’s identity to a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) with biometric face verification. A QES is the legal equivalent to a handwritten signature and also brings a secure electronic audit trail.

The certified module is “targeted at all applications covered by the trust services provisions of the eIDAS regulation, which is completely pan-EU and continues to have force in the UK, post-Brexit,” the iProov spokesperson told Biometric Update.

“EU Trust Service providers can serve UK customers and their signatures will be recognized both in the EU and the UK. EU QTSPs who use iProov can deliver services both in the UK and the EU. UK QTSPs can also use iProov to deliver services in the UK.”

iProov has recently announced a series of new deals and partnerships. Most recently it has launched a Global Partner Program to allow existing biometrics partners to access its resources for sales and technical support.

Article Topics

authentication | biometrics | certification | digital identity | eIDAS | esignature | EU | face biometrics | identity verification | iProov | onboarding | UK