iProov expands reach of face biometrics with new Global Partner Program

UK face biometrics solutions provider iProov has launched a new Global Partner Program.

The initiative will give iProov’s new and existing biometrics partners access to the company’s resources for sales, marketing, product, and technical support.

“Organizations across the globe partner with iProov for our proven face verification technology and for the benefits we bring: excellent completion rates, the highest levels of security and usability, simple integration, and fantastic working relationships,” comments iProov Vice President of Global Partnership Strategy Rob Percy.

According to the executive, the company is investing substantial resources in the initiative.

“We are committing extensive resources to growing our global partner ecosystem, and participating partners will benefit from a greater competitive edge that will accelerate growth and maximize opportunities,” Percy adds.

The novel partner ecosystem will reportedly include biometric identity solution providers, system integrators, and technology partners.

Program benefits touted by iProov include access to its Partner Enablement Platform for sales, marketing and product materials, market development funding and co-marketing opportunities, the support of experts in biometric face verification, and access to account teams.

iProov has set up a dedicated webpage with additional information regarding the Global Partner Program, and about how to apply to become part of it.

The British facial authentication company has also recently received the Gold Winner prize of ‘Best Biometric Solution’ at the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for the second year running.

