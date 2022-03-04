Honors handed out for biometrics innovations, digital identity services

As honors are handed out for the past year of innovations in the field of biometrics and digital identity, BioCatch, Imprivata, iProov, Alcatraz AI, Au10tix, Jumio and a UAE government ministry have earned best-of awards. The FT 1000 was also announced for 2022, featuring several technology developers in the field.

BioCatch cloud services honored

Israel-based behavioral biometrics specialist BioCatch was named the winner of the ‘Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution’ in the international Cloud Computing Awards program held by The Cloud Awards. The company’s behavioral biometrics applies machine learning to analyze an online user’s physical and cognitive digital behavior to protect individuals online. Its service has found customers in large banks and financial institutions to fight fraud and verify identities.

Eyran Blumberg, chief operating office at BioCatch, says, “Winning a Cloud Award highlights the innovative nature of behavioral biometrics solutions that our talented and dedicated team has worked so hard to bring to market. We remain committed to being leaders in the online fraud detection and prevention space, providing cutting-edge products and being a trusted partner for our worldwide roster of clients.”

Imprivata best in class

Imprivata which provides biometrics like fingerprint scanners and identity access management (IAM) for the healthcare industry, was honoured by the ‘2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report’ for its Imprivata IAM Suite.

“Our customers are at the forefront in delivering quality patient care and require technology partners who are in-step to deliver alongside these values, which we’re proud to be recognized as doing,” says Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “Our identity and access management solutions are more important than ever as cyber risks continue to rise and clinicians face burnout, helping them to securely access the data and applications they need while spending more time with patients.”

iProov wins ‘Best Biometric Solution’

British facial authentication company iProov was celebrated as the Gold Winner of ‘Best Biometric Solution’ at the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for the second year running.

Its facial recognition technology allows people to verify their identities with a mobile device for banks, government services, and private organizations. A press release cites iProov’s work with Rabobank, the National Health Service of the UK, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

iProov claims that it saw an upsurge in demand for its services with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating need for online identity verification. The company says that in 2021, during a single 10-day period, online verifications surpassed the number achieved in the whole of 2020, with more than one million verifications processed in a single day several times throughout the year.

FT 1000

iProov also cracked the FT 1000 as one of Europe’s fastest-growing startups from 2017 to 2020, representing the digital identity field along with Signicat, NtechLab and Speechmatics. iProov appears at number 57 on the list, while NtechLab ranked number 102, Speechmatics placed 428th and Signicat comes in at 659.

Alcatraz AI innovation recognized

Alcatraz AI’s flagship biometric access control product the Rock has been declared one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Products from technology publisher Innovation & Tech Today.

The company credits the Rock’s biometric tailgate mitigation and touchless enterprise-grade security for the honor.

The Rock platform was originally unveiled in 2020, and a new version with easier third-party integration was released earlier in 2022.

Au10tix, Jumio win 2022 Globees

Au10tix has won a ‘Silver Globee’ at the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards as ‘Company of the Year in Artificial Intelligence in Security for its fraud-fighting efforts.

The company claims to have saved more than $700 million in fraud-related losses during the first two-thirds of calendar 2021.

Jumio was a gold winner in the fraud prevention category and a silver winner in the AI security category at the 2022 Globees for its biometric KYX Platform.

“Today’s tech-savvy cybercriminals have the knowledge and tools to conduct sophisticated remote attacks. Consequently, organizations have been heavily relying on Jumio’s KYX Platform to remotely verify users and defend their operations from fraudulent transactions,” comments Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “Jumio’s recognition in the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards validates our strategic vision to redefine the end-to-end identity industry by helping organizations instill trust in their online channels, meet AML and KYC compliance and fight fraud and financial crime.”

UAE recognizes Ministry

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Interior has won an award for ‘Best Radical Innovation’ at the UAE Innovates 2022 Awards for its biometric face authentication system stood up to enable remote digital identity verification.

According to the announcement, the ‘face fingerprint system’ have been used to register 2 million digital identity accounts, and been used to open more than 60,000 bank accounts.

Eight institutions were recognized at the awards.

