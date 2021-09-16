BioCatch brings behavioral biometrics to partner program for banks and credit unions

BioCatch is contributing its behavioral biometrics to Alkami Technology Inc.’s Gold Partner Program to enable Alkami’s bank and credit union clients to protect their customers from fraud and cybercrime, according to a company announcement.

The partnership offers Alkami clients a frictionless digital experience based on BioCatch’s analysis of user’s physical and cognitive digital behavior, which the companies say can improve fraud detection and protection from identity theft while improving customer experience. BioCatch’s behavioral biometrics are already in use by 50 of the world’s largest financial institutions.

Alkami’s Gold Partner Program is intended to connect an ecosystem of fintech partners with the company’s client base.

“The explosion of new consumers of digital banking services over the last year has accelerated the need for technologies that can offer strong fraud protection with minimal disruption to users,” says BioCatch CRO Mike Keating. “BioCatch is committed to expanding Alkami’s gold standard in digital banking by providing best-in-class fraud protection and seamless user experiences. We are pleased to partner with Alkami to leverage behavioral biometric technology for Alkami clients, allowing more financial institutions to protect their most vulnerable clients and provide enhanced digital user experiences.”

BioCatch cracked the Inc. 5000 list for 2021, and launched its solution for compliance with PSD2’s strong customer authentication (SCA) requirement in July.

Article Topics

banking | behavioral biometrics | BioCatch | biometrics | cybersecurity | fraud prevention