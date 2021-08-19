Secure Planet, Integrated Biometrics, BioCatch, ID.me make the Inc. 5000 for 2021

Biometrics and digital identity companies Secure Planet, Integrated Biometrics, BioCatch and ID.me feature on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list which recognizes some of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.

They have all been recognized for excellence in their different product and service offerings as well as their impact.

Secure Planet ranked 306th with three-year revenue growth

This is the second year in a row that Secure Planet has featured among the top 500 companies in the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 1497 percent, a company statement indicates.

CEO Bob Kocher said the honor comes amid Secure Planet’s steady transformation drive.

“Secure Planet focuses on rapidly transitioning emerging technologies into new products to meet new user requirements. We have had significant success in transitioning facial recognition algorithms into applications providing users with capabilities that they did not have before. Secure Planet is expanding into DoD’s on-the-move base and building access systems for military installations of the future,” said Kocher.

The company added that over the years, its teams of professionals have worked to develop over 20 IPs aimed at protecting its applications as a way of protecting their growth.

Integrated Biometrics honored for sixth year running

Boasting a 20 percent CARG and about $50 million in annual revenues, Integrated Biometrics features on the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row.

The honor comes as the company continues to produce what it calls pioneering biometric LES (light-emitting sensor) technology deployed in mission-critical fingerprint enrollment, verification, and identification projects in about 90 countries across the globe.

Integrated Biometrics also provides services for the U.S. Departments of Defense and Justice, and recently also struck a strategic partnership with Sciometrics to provide advanced touchless technology that enables developers to turn smartphones into high-resolution fingerprint biometric devices.

New CEO Shawn O’Rourke said this can only be a motivational factor for the company as it becomes one of a few to have been continuously included by Inc. magazine (although its rankings have fallen over the years).

“As a leader in the FBI-certified biometric scanner space, Integrated Biometrics is proud of the game-changing technology we provide, and we’re honored to once again be included on the Inc. 5000 listing of fastest-growing companies. This makes IB one of only a handful of businesses that have been named to the Inc. 5000 for six years straight, and it serves as a strong motivator to keep up the hard work and continue our progression.”

BioCatch, ID.me also make the list

BioCatch is the only provider of behavioral biometrics listed and among the three top ranking security companies honored this year.

The company mentioned in a press release that its inclusion highlights the increasing need for behavioral biometrics across the financial services and digital identity ecosystem.

BioCatch Chairman and CEO Howard Edelstein expressed delight at the news. “We are honored to be recognized as one of the Inc. 5000. With financial institutions facing increasing levels of cybercrime and fraud, our role in providing innovative behavioral biometric technology to combat fraud and protect digital identity is more important than ever. By innovating closely with our clients, BioCatch’s forward-thinking team develops new behavior-based solutions that leverage the best technology available to protect clients and consumers from increasingly sophisticated fraud and cyberattacks.”

BioCatch said this recognition comes as its teams continue to develop innovative technology used by over 50 global financial institutions to reduce the emotional and financial impact of fraud and identity theft for their customers, providing trust and safety while protecting customers and their assets from sophisticated fraud attempts.

The company has a growing database of over 200 million online behavior profiles and analyzes over 2 billion digital sessions per month in real-time for preventing potential fraud and other types of cybercrime, the press release states.

Meanwhile, ID.me, in a LinkedIn post rejoiced not only over the fact that it was featured on the list, but that it emerged among the top five security solution companies in the DC, Maryland and Virginia region.

A virtual event to honor the companies on the Inc. 5000 list will be held on October 19 and 20 this year, the magazine has announced.

