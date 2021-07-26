Integrated Biometrics names new CEO, approaching $50M in revenue for 2021

Argentina police contract unveiled

Integrated Biometrics has appointed industry veteran Shawn O’Rourke as its new chief executive officer to lead the continued expansion of its thin-film transistor (TFT) fingerprint scanner technology following the retirement of former CEO Steve Thies.

O’Rourke brings both expertise in TFT technology and in business development, technology deployment, commercialization, intellectual property, and product management and positioning. He holds more than 20 patents in semiconductor technology solutions, and most recently served as chief technology officer and vice president of Business Development at digital X-ray sensor technologies supplier dpiX.

“On behalf of the board and everyone at IB, we’re thrilled that Shawn is taking the reins as CEO,” said Thies, who will continue to hold a seat on the company’s board of directors. “As a hands-on leader with an excellent track record in the successful development and commercialization of new technologies, he’ll lead IB into a new era with strengthened partnerships, strategic alliances, and an expanded international presence.”

Integrated Biometrics has a 20 percent year-over-year CAGR trajectory and is approaching $50 million in annual revenue for 2021, according to the announcement.

“No company is better positioned to capture the global market in biometric identification and make a real difference,” said O’Rourke. “Through our network of partners, Integrated Biometrics is honored to be part of a global service ecosystem providing world-class products that have a positive impact around the planet.”

O’Rourke and other members of the IB executive team plan to carry out a tour over the next year to meet with partners, customers and end-users to further build relationships and inform the development of additional biometric technologies.

Argentinian police select IB fingerprint recognition

Argentina’s Federal Police (PFA) and the municipal police of its capital city of Buenos Aires have selected Integrated Biometrics scanners as part of a complete Biometric Capture System from the company’s integrator partner Trebax Biometrics.

IB VP for Latin America James M. Bell made the announcement in a LinkedIn post, noting that the capture system will be used by the PFA, as well as federal law enforcement bodies GNA and PSA, the national justice system, and Buenos Aires police for registration and criminal records requests for detainees.

Integrated Biometrics’ scanners are distributed in Argentina by CommLogik.

