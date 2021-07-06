Integrated Biometrics adds touchless fingerprints with Sciometrics collaboration

Integrated Biometrics and Sciometrics have reached a strategic development alliance agreement to enable developers to build high-resolution touchless fingerprint biometrics into smartphones.

The alliance represents the culmination of years of joint efforts on touchless biometric technology, according to the announcement, as well as IB’s commitment to providing leading fingerprint acquisition technology.

Adding touchless fingerprint capabilities will expand Integrated Biometrics’ reach, from its position as a leading global provider of FBI-certified fingerprint scanners, into the evolving high-resolution contactless fingerprint space.

The partners will work together with industry experts to advance standards for the interoperability of contactless fingerprint biometrics with legacy databases of templates derived from touch-based images.

The first contactless biometric technology IB will bring to market through its collaborative alliance with Sciometrics is the Slapshot touchless biometrics API, based on an app originally developed with Innovatrics AFIS engine.

“As a leader in the FBI-certified biometrics scanner space, IB sees contactless fingerprint identity as an emerging and exciting modality, with standards under development by NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and soon to be approved by the FBI,” states Steve Thies, CEO of Integrated Biometrics. “We believe the collaboration with Sciometrics, and their world-class algorithms will provide our customers globally the ability to expand their identity capabilities using their fleet of smartphones.”

Touchless fingerprinting is an increasingly hot topic, with the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recently publishing a Best Practices Recommendation, which was explained to Biometric Update by Veridium’s John Callahan, and the EAB exploring the topic in an event focused on the NFIQ assessment tool.

“I can’t think of a better partner than IB to provide global reach and collaborative expertise in the fingerprint market. The broad usage of IB products and the prestige of the IB brand will open doors around the world,” comments Mark Walch, president of Sciometrics. “This strategic development agreement speaks to IB’s commitment to add the best contactless identity to their portfolio, and to supporting their customers with legacy contact databases as the technology advances.”

Sciometrics spun out its mobile device camera-based fingerprint biometric technology as an independent subsidiary back in 2018.

“As a company, we’re constantly striving for innovation and looking to help solve our customers’ problems,” says Integrated Biometrics EVP David Gerulski. “This software touchless technology will expand our customers’ ability to efficiently verify identity in the field through a smartphone. The myriad of use cases for military, law enforcement, border protection, financial services, and humanitarian efforts highlights the strong need for this standard globally. This technology is going to be a game changer.”

A contract win by Integrated Biometrics’ partner Akiyama with Brazil’s Federal Police involving 1,500 Kojak scanners was recently revealed.

