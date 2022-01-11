Alcatraz eases Rock integration with third-party software

Alcatraz AI has released V2 of its biometric access control platform — the Rock – featuring third-party software integration, improved troubleshooting tools, and lowered minimum system requirements for the company’s flagship product.

“Driven by customer insights, the latest major release of our platform includes an evolution of our backend software,” says Alcatraz AI’s Vice President of Product Blaine Frederick.

The Alcatraz Platform V2 provides easier installation on customer-provided infrastructure (not requiring a low-level software integration) as well as simplified system upgrades and troubleshooting tools designed to improve the user experience in both installing and upgrading the Rock.

Additionally, the biometric access control platform now allows for deep software integrations with enterprise platforms such as Johnson Controls’ Tyco Software House C•CURE 9000 security and event management system.

“[This] will provide integrators more flexibility when deciding how to deploy the solution on either Windows or Linux operating systems,” Frederick adds.

Easy integration is also possible thanks to the Alcatraz API, which provides customers flexibility if they require deeper integration between Alcatraz and their access control system

“The new platform enables the Alcatraz API, which provides a mechanism for integrators and end-users to add enhanced custom functionality,” Frederick concludes.

The release of the Alcatraz Platform V2 comes weeks after the company appointed Paul Fisher as its new vice president of sales.

