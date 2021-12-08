Expertise added in security by Alcatraz, biometrics by Rank One, philanthropy by Simprints

A trio of biometrics providers have announced new appointments, with Alcatraz AI unveiling a new VP, Simprints adding an advisor and ROC adding a senior engineer.

Alcatraz VP sales

Alcatraz AI has announced Paul Fisher as its new vice president of sales to further its mission in the biometric physical access control space.

Fisher has extensive experience in the security industry, with a career spanning 25 years and roles at ADT, Tyco, and as VP of Global Key and National Accounts at video surveillance management system provider Salient Systems.

“We have changed the way that companies use access control systems and mitigate tailgating by using the power of AI at the door to create safer spaces,” comments Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. “We are excited about having Paul on our team. His expertise in sales will be very valuable in taking Alcatraz AI to the next level.”

Rank One senior engineer

Rank One Computing has hired Greg Zarroli as senior engineer to support the company’s build-out of its portfolio of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based biometrics products for government and commercial customers, according to an announcement.

Zarroli has a background in biometrics extending back to decade-long stint at Northrop Grumman.

Simprints advisory board member

Simprints has appointed Omidyar Network and UN Foundation veteran Maura Donlan to its advisory board, saying in a company LinkedIn post that it intends to learn from her expertise as its continues raising funds for its humanitarian biometrics work.

Donlan is director of the Center for Strategic Philanthropy at the Milken Institute.

