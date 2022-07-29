iProov wins biometrics, ID document check contracts for UK’s proposed One Login program

The United Kingdom’s single sign-on and ID verification plans took another step toward reality this week when the government awarded a pair of significant contracts, both to a face authentication, verification and liveness detection startup.

London’s iProov won an £11.6 million, or $14.13 million (maximum), two-year contract for genuine document check and inspection services to be part of the government’s One Login for Government program.

The contract mentions NFC travel-document reader software development kits for iOS and Android hardware, but that is probably further description of the project, not a separate function.

IProov was granted a patent in February for ID document forgery detection.

The second contract, valued at a maximum of £5.9 million ($7.2 million) over two years, also buttresses One Login. It calls for biometrics services for the digital identity program.

Remarkably little information about these contracts has been released. (See the redaction-blackened award documents here and here.)

iProov tells Biometric Update that government officials evaluated solutions on a range of factors, including quality, inclusion, usability, security standards, reliability, social value and price.

If initial plans, made public last fall, come through, deployment should happen in December or earlier.

The stated goal of One Login is to make getting at government services online easy and secure for citizens.

For its part, iProov pulled in a $70 million round of funding in January, and all from Sumeru Equity Partners, in California.

Among iProov’s clients are the U.K.’s Home Office and National Health Services, U.S. Homeland Security Department and Australia’s Taxation Office.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | facial authentication | government services | identity verification | iProov | purchasing | UK