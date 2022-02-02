ID document forgery detection patent granted to iProov to compliment PAD software

iProov has been granted a U.S. patent for ID document fraud and forgery detection to compliment its biometric face authentication technologies.

The patent for ‘document authentication by attitude-independent determination of surface appearance using controlled illumination,’ which is iProov’s 22nd globally and ninth in the U.S., is positioned by the company as an extension of its Genuine Presence Assurance technology. The innovation focusses on the surface of ID documents like driver’s licenses to detect tampering with the facial photograph or hologram.

Users are directed to position their identity document within a box on the display of the capture device, such as a mobile phone. As the user positions the document, its distance to the camera changes, and data captured during that movement is analyzed to determine authenticity or forgery.

The technology was in development for three and a half years, and supported in part by funding from Innovate UK.

The company plans to incorporate the fraud detection technology into the ID verification solutions used by its customers and partners.

“iProov continues to expand our focus on solving the problem of genuine presence in ways that marry usability and security,” comments Andrew Bud, iProov CEO. “Presenting government-issued ID at home via a personal device is a huge convenience for consumers. However, it’s vital to confirm the document is genuine. This new technology will save the user awkwardly moving a license or ID around in front of a camera, while providing a safer, faster and cheaper alternative to time-consuming video calls with agents. Our unique technology relies upon simple, inclusive movement that harnesses a distinctive combination of distance and light.”

iProov raised $70 million in a funding round announced in January to scale its North American customer base for its biometric liveness checks.

