iProov, Socure and YooniK each form face biometrics partnerships

Belgian digital identity app itsme has selected iProov’s biometric face verification with Genuine Presence Assurance technology to support its global expansion plans.

Itsme reached a million transactions per month back in mid-2018, supported by what is now Thales mobile authentication solution. Consumers in the Netherlands can now use itsme, completing an eIDAS-compliant onboarding process with iProov’s biometric authentication from any mobile device.

“We needed a technology partner to support our mission to make secure digital identities available to everyone. iProov was the obvious choice. They hold privacy and security in the highest regard and offer the future-proof, cutting-edge technology that will enable us to identify users internationally,” itsme CEO Stephanie De Bruyne says.

“I have huge respect for how itsme has successfully driven the uptake of digital identity in Belgium, so it’s a pleasure and privilege to be partnering on a solution for the Netherlands,” states iProov Founder and CEO Andrew Bud. “This is yet another demonstration that iProov is the technology of choice for Europe’s leading eIDAS providers.”

More than 35 percent of Belgians use itsme to interact with over 150 private companies and the Belgian government.

Socure partnership brings selfie onboarding to community banks

Socure has partnered with Synctera, which connects community banks with fintech platforms through a marketplace, to bring digital identity verification capabilities and selfie biometrics to its clients.

Synctera will offer the Socure Sigma Fraud Suite and Intelligent KYC solutions for customer onboarding and regulatory compliance.

“Synctera delivers a much-needed service by fostering mutually beneficial partnerships for community banks and FinTechs, along with streamlined integrations that accelerate time to market in a highly competitive environment,” says Evan Rabinowitz, vice president of Business Development at Socure. “Our approach to identity verification is designed to drive the growth that makes partnership banking successful, and Socure is looking forward to powering Synctera’s new offering.”

YooniK face biometrics integrated into kiosks

Kiosk-maker Partteam & OEMkiosks has partnered with YooniK to integrate biometric facial authentication with its products.

The facial recognition capability provided by YooniK’s SaaS platform works for users with or without masks, as depicted in a video accompanying the announcement.

Partteam & OEMkiosks has integrated YooniK’s biometric service, along with a webcam, into kiosks running its YKioskHotel software to confirm the identity of the user against an ID document.

Article Topics

authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | facial recognition | identity verification | iProov | Itsme | onboarding | Socure | YooniK