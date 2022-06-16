iProov biometric identity verification sails into Caribbean

Ignition-Innovation, a digital ID firm in the Caribbean, has selected the face biometric authentication and liveness detection services of iProov to verify users of its TruMeID product in Trinidad & Tobago.

TruMeID is digital ID software that opens access to online services with facial recognition. It compares a selfie to photo ID for authentication and biometric liveness detection. The passive face biometric scan also enables authentication in real-time, which prevents digital injection attacks such as with deepfakes, according to the announcement.

Jeston Lett, CEO of Ignition-Innovation, says the company chose iProov because of its, “superior facial verification technology, as well as the support from the team, their willingness to help and the spirit of collaboration”.

“Governments around the world are all facing the same challenge – how to provide citizen access to more digital services when cyber criminals are ramping up their tactics and intensity,” says Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov. “Our technology plays a major role in helping governments keep people and data safe in light of this growing threat.”

iProov’s biometric authentication services were also recently integrated into Nuggets’ self-sovereign ID platform and a decentralized digital ID platform from Finema.

