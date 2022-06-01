iProov liveness detection added to Finema’s decentralized ID platform

Finema has added to its enterprise decentralized digital ID platform with iProov‘s liveness detection software for secure user onboarding with biometric identity verification.

IProov’s software sees through imposters’ attempts with or without masks online trying to fraudulently open new business accounts. Finema, based in Thailand, markets its Enterprise Decentralized Identity Platform as one that can easily be integrated with government or business infrastructure.

“We are excited to enhance our decentralized identity product suite,” comments Pakorn Leesakul, CEO of Finema. Presentation attacks are growing more sophisticated, making it “vital to form partnerships and invest in the best identity proofing technology that tackles the problem at its source,” at enrollment.

Andrew Bud, CEO of United Kingdom-based iProov, “Finema is making major strides in the verifiable credentials space that signal a strengthening in the fight against online fraud and cybercrime.”

Finema’s interoperable ID technology for government agencies and corporate enterprises takes a self-sovereign identity approach to identity and access management (IAM) with passwordless authentication, multi-factor authentication, digital signatures, digital consent, digital id cards and credentials, according to the announcement.

In April, iProov hired Miguel Traquina as its chief information officer as demand for its face biometric authentication and liveness software rises globally.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | face biometrics | Finema | fraud prevention | iProov | onboarding