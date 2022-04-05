FacePhi, Plurilock, Trulioo, Paravision and iProov announce new hires

Several biometrics providers including FacePhi, Plurilock, Trulioo, iProov and Paravision have filled executive roles to help carry on with the companies’ respective market growth and revenue ambitions.

FacePhi to conquer new markets with VP Sales appointment

FacePhi has announced the appointment of Enrico Montagnino as its new vice president of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as the digital identity and biometric authentication company plans to win new markets and consolidate its presence in the EMEA region, according to a press release.

The new appointee is a sales professional who boasts more than three decades of experience in international trade, and is said to have ample knowledge of the EMEA markets. He will lead a newly created sales team.

FacePhi says the appointment of Montagnino comes at a time when it is on full course to expand its market presence in new regions including the EMEA which is a region with huge market potential, the release mentions.

The president and CEO of FacePhi, Javier Mira, said: “The creation of this new sales team will accelerate the implementation of our technology in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Until now, we had agents who marketed our product in these areas, but the constitution of this team will allow us to go further and establish ourselves in these markets that have a great potential in terms of companies and users.”

Montagnino also expressed his feelings joining FacePhi: “Being part of FacePhi means joining a leading company in its sector that is in a moment of international growth. My challenge as VP Sales EMEA is to provide the company with a strong leadership in these regions, while helping our customers to control fraud and phishing, creating more secure processes with the best user experience.”

New CRO for Plurilock

Garr Stephenson Jr is coming in with his over 20 years of sales leadership experience to his new role as Plurilock chief revenue officer, the company has announced.

Stephenson has had experience working for technology companies that make supplies to U.S government organizations. He was executive vice president and general manager for Intelligence & Mobility Services at UltiSat Inc before his appointment at Plurilock, but he has served in different roles in the past with Tachyon Networks and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), the announcement says.

Following the appointment, Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock, commented: “We are excited to add Garr Stephenson to Plurilock’s leadership team. The appointment of Mr. Stephenson will be integral to advancing our growth strategy. With his extensive experience in growing revenue and scaling technology companies, he will be an invaluable asset to our team as we look to accelerate sales of our high margin ADAPT and DEFEND product suite.”

iProov appoint CIO as amid spiking biometric data volume

With more information flowing through iProov’s systems than ever before, Miguel Traquina has been appointed as the company’s new chief information officer.

iProov processed more online verifications with its face biometrics over a 10-day period in 2021 than it did in all of 2020, according to the announcement. The company further plans to reach new clients and new geographical markets during 2022, and provide its biometric authentication for new use cases.

“iProov is a company with an ambitious and inspiring mission: to protect people’s identity online across the globe using biometric verification,” comments Traquina. “As we expand our reach and footprint, we must continue to optimize our technology offering for our customers and partners, while vigorously championing consumer privacy and security.”

Traquina brings experience in a similar role at Santander UK to the position at iProov.

Dawn Crew to bring new dawn to Trulioo’s marketing strategy

Trulioo has brought in Dawn Crew as the company’s new first chief marketing officer as her more than 25 years of global marketing strategy experience will help Trulioo boost its go-to-market strategy in a context of promising growth.

Per an announcement, Dawn is coming in, having held different roles in companies including TransUnion, BOLD and SAP.

Steve Munford, Chief Executive Officer of Trulioo, said Dawn’s experience is what they need as they continue to embark on a new phase of growth and expansion. “Dawn’s leadership and marketing acumen in the identity verification space will be instrumental in broadening the reach of the Trulioo end-to-end identity platform in new and mainstay verticals and geographies.”

Dawn Crew, for her part, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Trulioo at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. “Digital identity is the basis of the trusted connection between who we are as people and the businesses we want to interact with and Trulioo has the most robust solutions to ensure everyone in the world can be seen and participate in the digital economy.”

Paravision adds developer talent to engineering team

Arun Chandrasekaran has been handed the role of director of Software Engineering at Paravision, with the company hoping to make the most of his deep technical experience.

President and COO of Paravision Benji Hutchinson said in a LinkedIn post that they warmly welcome Arun and called him “another fantastic addition to our team.”

Meanwhile, Charles Rice, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, said “Arun brings us deep technical experience in biometrics, and we’re beyond excited to have him join our growing team.”

Chandrasekaran brings software development experience with NEC America and Cognizant to the role.

