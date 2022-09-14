iProov contributes face biometrics to consortium piloting payments with EU digital ID wallet

iProov has joined a digital ID wallet consortium to participate in the launch of a pan-European payments pilot utilizing the EU Digital Wallet.

The exact role of iProov is not specified, but presumably its face biometric authentication will be used to secure onboarding, and possibly the payment transactions. The company combines its face biometrics with Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance to block presentation attacks.

Technology partners in the consortium also include Thales, Signicat, and others.

The consortium is led by NOBID, the Nordic-Baltic eID Project, with members in Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia and Norway.

The NOBID Consortium’s pilot is intended to be a large-scale test of wallet issuance, payment means issuance through a financial institution, and payment acceptance, such as to a retailer.

The organization is separate from the EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium.

“iProov is delighted to have contributed as a core team member in this consortium, which comprises so many distinguished digital identity experts,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “We are committed to its vision for an inclusive and secure way to help citizens make payments. The success of the EU Digital Identity Wallet will depend largely on citizen adoption and usage. iProov provides simple and secure remote enrollment and authentication, which will be crucial to this goal.”

The EU Digital Wallet has been in the works since mid-2021.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital wallet | face biometrics | facial authentication | iProov | payments | secure transactions