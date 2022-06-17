Regula digital ID document verification chosen by Wizz Air for mobile passenger check-in

Low-cost Hungarian airline Wizz Air has selected Regula for mobile passenger flight check-in using its digital ID verification solution.

The airline’s mobile self check-in solution is based on the Regula Document Reader SDK, which features an optical character recognition engine to scan documents for verification, and recognition of RFID chips and barcodes. Once the document is scanned, it verifies it against Regula’s document template database that is claimed to cover 248 countries and territories and 138 languages. The SDK also allows passengers to save their ID document scans for future re-use.

Wizz Air says the addition of Regula’s Document Reader SDK enhances the speed of check-ins and create a more convenient and secure travel experience while minimizing fraud.

“Regula SDK is a cornerstone of this project. It makes travelling easier for passengers, increasing their loyalty and satisfaction. It helps us avoid errors associated with manual typing of personal data. It simplifies a number of vital procedures that the company is now revising,” says Roland Tischner, officer of Wizz Air Hungary operations.

“The idea of a fast and secure self check-in based on ID scanning with a smartphone camera came up quite some time ago, and the pandemic has highlighted its importance and necessity. We are happy that we have started this transformation. And we continue working to create a whole new experience for our passengers starting right from their desire to book a flight.”

The mobile self check-in option is now available through the Wizz Air mobile application.

“Identity verification is becoming more and more digital,” comments Regula Head of Product Innovations Viktoryia Rutkevich. “The latest technologies proved their significant contribution to the remote validation of identity documents in a streamlined and accurate way. The world is becoming more open to entrusting them with this duty. Especially when it comes to international travel, this industry is strongly associated with mass processing of personal data and always within a shortest time frame. We are proud to support Wizz Air — one of the fastest growing airlines — in their aspiration to make traveling a totally new thing: easy, worryless, and truly secure.”

Regula’s document verification offering was also integrated into Zamna under a strategic partnership to secure the core digital ID enrollment process for its travel applications.

biometrics | digital ID | document verification | identity verification | mobile app | optical character recognition | passenger processing | Regula | SDK | travel and tourism