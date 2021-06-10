Regula selected to verify digital identity documents for Zamna travel infrastructure

Digital document verification technology from Regula is being integrated with Zamna under a strategic partnership to secure the core digital ID enrollment process for its travel applications.

Zamna’s Verified Passport and Verified Health allow user data to be anonymized and securely revalidated by Zamna network participants. Zamna TravelPass, powered by the company’s proprietary Altitude self-sovereign technology, enables travel providers to offer their customers in-app identity wallets for secure digital identity data management, according to the announcement.

“Regula’s expertise in the field of document verification and authentication combined with its position as a market leader are vital to helping Zamna further enhance its multi-patented, cryptographically based digital identity architecture that is already deployed at scale in the travel sector,” comments Zamna CEO and Co-founder Irra Ariella Khi. “It will play a pivotal role in both helping prevent identity document fraud and delivering a frictionless traveller experience.”

“At Regula we aim to create identity verification products of the future, and so we’re very excited and humbled to partner with Zamna, a company that is fundamentally changing the way in which people travel – using verified digital identity as the foundation for that,” states Regula Forensics Inc. President Arif Mamedov. “Zamna provides truly cutting-edge digital identity infrastructure, while we help them to follow the highest standards of ID verification and data security. It is this very stack of solutions that is driving the travel industry forward.”

Regula also signed up digital advertising platform Permission.io to use its digital ID Document Reader SDK this week.

