Regula boosts trust for digital advertising platform with biometric, document checks

Regula will supply its Document Reader SDK to Permission.io to bring biometric know your customer (KYC) processes to ad targeting for fraud risk mitigation and delivering a verified audience to advertisers.

Permission.io is a digital advertising platform which rewards consumers for interacting with advertisements. Consumers are given the platform’s native digital currency by marketers through blockchain technology. The partnership eliminates manual data entry by Permission.io customers, as Regula’s Document Reader SDK parses and extracts personal data from documents. Regula technology validates data obtained from the machine-readable zone (MRZ), visible inspection zone (VIZ) and barcodes, and performs user identity verification with biometric face matching.

“Digital Advertising is ripe for a change,” says Charles Silver, CEO of Permission.io. “Big tech exploits user data, and click fraud is estimated to grow into an $87 billion business in 2021. The major platforms grade their own homework, so to speak, and advertisers are getting the short end of the stick. Too often, the ads they pay to deliver are not even being seen. Permission is bringing the change this industry needs by respecting user data and by delivering to advertisers superior targeting and better ROI on their considerable spend.”

Regula says it has the industry’s largest database of document templates, and it uses artificial intelligence to automatically determine document type and detect fraud. The company also applies proprietary facial authentication and biometric liveness detection technologies to provide a one-stop shop for identity verification.

“Financial technology needs the most secure protection from fraud, and we’re happy to share our expertise in document forensics with emerging industry leaders to ensure clear and reliable fraud detection while onboarding and asset management,” comments Regula Forensics Inc. President Arif Mamedov. “Our web and mobile products have been designed to meet the requirements of fintech and to be seamlessly integrable into any scenario and interface.”

The company was among winners at the recent Infosec Awards.

