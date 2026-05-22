Innovatrics’ algorithm tops UIDAI facial recognition challenge

Innovatrics is celebrating biometric benchmarking wins in India. The Slovakian company has taken first place in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Face Recognition challenge. It also made the podium for the fingerprint matching and iris challenge, taking second and third, respectively.

The UIDAI is the government body that oversees India’s massive Aadhaar digital identity program. Its biometric benchmarking program tests vendor algorithms on a common dataset.

A release explains that the face challenge measures how accurately faces can be matched across a time gap of five years or more, while the fingerprint evaluation focuses on one-to-one matching. Participants were enrolled between the ages 5 of and 10, with verification samples captured more than five years later. The challenge received 2,106 submissions worldwide.

In the face challenge, Innovatrics’ False Match Rate (FMR) of 0.02 put it at the top of the scoreboard.

“This benchmark matters because it measures biometric performance over a five-year gap at an age when facial appearance changes significantly, from roughly ages 5 to 10 at enrollment to 10 to 15 at verification,” says Jakub Sochor, CTO of Innovatrics. “These results show how our technology performs under conditions that closely reflect real identity systems.”

The UIDAI, which got a new CEO this month in Saurabh Vijay, recently announced the results of its 2026 Data Hackathon, and suggested it might make the event a permanent staple in order to strengthen the culture of innovation in the country.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometric testing | biometrics | facial recognition | Innovatrics | UIDAI