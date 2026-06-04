Denmark launches AltID digital wallet for proof of age, identity

Denmark’s new national digital identity app, AltID, is officially available for download and will serve as the country’s European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, giving citizens access to privacy-preserving proof-of-age and identity credentials. The age verification tool and photo ID can be used both online and in person.

The Danish government has envisioned AltID as a more privacy-preserving way to verify age or identity. Instead of showing their full name, Social Security number, and address, the platform only indicates that a user is over a certain age by sharing a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP).

Officially launched on Wednesday, the app allows users to access digital identity credentials through a mobile wallet interface. Citizens and residents, however, will still need their old national eID account MitID to log in and create credentials.

The AltID app was developed by digital ID services firm Nine and incorporates ID verification technology from Signicat.

Danish citizens can onboard to the wallet using MitID and then verify their passport through Signicat’s NFC technology, which securely transfers identity and biometric data from the passport chip into the wallet. Signicat provides similar tech to other digital ID schemes, including BankID and Smart-ID.

“It is designed so that you, as a user of AltID, can choose which information you share with others,” says Adam Lebech, Deputy Director of the Danish Agency for Digital Government.

The app is designed to align with emerging EU standards for age verification and can be used both in physical environments, such as stores and bars, and online services including social media platforms and e-commerce sites.

The Agency plans to add more credentials in the future, while use of the app will remain voluntary. Denmark already has a high uptake of its eID, with 87 percent of its adult population using MitID at least once a week.

Denmark already has one of Europe’s highest levels of digital identity adoption, making it a closely watched market for large-scale EUDI Wallet deployment and reusable digital credentials.

Denmark joins a growing number of EU member states preparing operational EUDI Wallet deployments ahead of the bloc’s end-2026 deadline requiring every member state to offer at least one digital identity wallet to citizens and residents.

Article Topics

age verification | AltID | Denmark | digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Nine | Signicat