Denmark’s digital identity wallet AltID to provide ID, age verification, ZKPs

Denmark has announced launch and function details, including the new name, for its new digital identification system, which will replace the current national platform MitID.

The AltID app is set to be launched in the spring of 2026 and will be used as Denmark’s digital ID wallet, allowing users to store credentials such as ID cards on their smartphones and perform age verification both online and in person, according to the Danish Ministry of Digitalization.

The eIDAS 2.0-compliant platform is developed by digital ID services firm Nine, which won a US$4.4 million contract from the Danish Agency for Digital Government in April. The upcoming app is part of the EU’s plan to provide each citizen with the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

AltID will provide more control to users over their data compared to MitID, allowing them to choose which personal information to share without communicating usage data back to issuing authorities. Users can access age-restricted services without sharing sensitive information such as exact age or personal identification numbers, as AltID shares only a zero-knowledge proof. The app will remain voluntary to use.

The name “AltID” app comes from the phrase “All identities,” which was chosen through a public call that received more than 3,000 submissions, according to the Copenhagen Post.

“AltID is an ID you ‘always’ have with you, and you’ll be able to use it for ‘everything,’” Digitalization Minister Caroline Stage announced last Friday. “Initially, it will serve as a digital age certificate and ID, but over time, authorities and businesses will be able to add additional digital credentials.”

The government says it is introducing the new digital ID to provide more versatility and privacy.

The original MitID, meaning “My Identity,” was introduced in 2019, serving as a digital authentication system for government and private services, including banking. According to last year’s data from the Agency for Digital Government, 87 percent of the Danish adult population uses MitID at least once a week. The ID system was developed by the Danish payments company Nets.

Article Topics

age verification | AltID | Denmark | digital ID | digital wallets | identity verification | MitID | Nine | zero knowledge