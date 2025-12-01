FB pixel

Denmark’s digital identity wallet AltID to provide ID, age verification, ZKPs

MitID replacement to support transactions on and offline
| Masha Borak
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Denmark’s digital identity wallet AltID to provide ID, age verification, ZKPs
 

Denmark has announced launch and function details, including the new name, for its new digital identification system, which will replace the current national platform MitID.

The AltID app is set to be launched in the spring of 2026 and will be used as Denmark’s digital ID wallet, allowing users to store credentials such as ID cards on their smartphones and perform age verification both online and in person, according to the Danish Ministry of Digitalization.

The eIDAS 2.0-compliant platform is developed by digital ID services firm Nine, which won a US$4.4 million contract from the Danish Agency for Digital Government in April. The upcoming app is part of the EU’s plan to provide each citizen with the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

AltID will provide more control to users over their data compared to MitID, allowing them to choose which personal information to share without communicating usage data back to issuing authorities. Users can access age-restricted services without sharing sensitive information such as exact age or personal identification numbers, as AltID shares only a zero-knowledge proof. The app will remain voluntary to use.

The name “AltID” app comes from the phrase “All identities,” which was chosen through a public call that received more than 3,000 submissions, according to the Copenhagen Post.

“AltID is an ID you ‘always’ have with you, and you’ll be able to use it for ‘everything,’” Digitalization Minister Caroline Stage announced last Friday. “Initially, it will serve as a digital age certificate and ID, but over time, authorities and businesses will be able to add additional digital credentials.”

The government says it is introducing the new digital ID to provide more versatility and privacy.

The original MitID, meaning “My Identity,” was introduced in 2019, serving as a digital authentication system for government and private services, including banking. According to last year’s data from the Agency for Digital Government, 87 percent of the Danish adult population uses MitID at least once a week. The ID system was developed by the Danish payments company Nets.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Smart ring maker Oura looks to ride recent investments into digital identity market

In the market for wearable devices that use sensors and the internet to track data, facilitate payments and more, would-be…

 

Idemia facial recognition goes live for Canadian regional police service

Idemia’s facial recognition technology is now live for police in Ontario’s Halton Region, west of Toronto. The Halton Regional Police…

 

With age assurance law, Missouri joins growing list of states on Pornhub’s blacklist

Missouri’s online safety law, which puts age verification requirements on adult content sites, has taken effect. As of November 30,…

 

Itsme completes European expansion, covering all 27 EU states

Digital identity platform Itsme has announced full European coverage, becoming available in all 27 countries of the EU. Its Brussels-headquartered…

 

Nigeria launches Ecowas national biometric ID card

As part of Nigeria’s efforts to enhance digital inclusion and facilitate regional movements and trade, the country has launched the…

 

Tech5 DPI platform powers new Honduras digital ID system

The Honduran government has announced the launch of a decentralized privacy-preserving digital ID system using Tech5’s digital public infrastructure (DPI)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events