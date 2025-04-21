FB pixel

EU publishes call for consultations on EUDI Wallet specifications

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
EU publishes call for consultations on EUDI Wallet specifications
 

The European Union has issued a call for a public consultation on 12 new Implementing Acts, most of them focused on trust services for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The consultation kicked off on April 15th  and will be open until May 13th, 2025.

The Implementing Acts provide technical and legal specifications for the creation of EUDI Wallets and will shape the development of the European Digital Identity Framework. The current Acts cover questions related to electronic signatures, seals and timestamps, qualified electronic registered delivery services, annual reports from supervisory bodies, peer reviews of electronic identification schemes and more.

The EU has previously published calls for feedback for Implementing Acts connected to core functionalities, certification and the trust ecosystem of the pan-European digital identity wallets.

How will the EUDI wallet affect banking and payments

The EU is looking at a tight deadline for implementing its digital identity solution. Member states are required to make a digital identity wallet available to citizens, residents, and businesses by November 2026 at the latest. Among the stakeholders that will be required to accept the EUDI Wallet are public administration and regulated industries such as banking, which will have until December 2027 to complete the process.

According to the latest statistics, 80 percent of financial institutions rely on document-based verification, according to Viky Manaila, trust services director at Intesi Group. The certification authority became a service provider and manager for Italy’s digital identity system last year.

Most companies are struggling to detect AI-generated documents with synthetic identity fraud, causing annual losses between US$20 billion and $40 billion, Manaila said during a webinar discussing the EUDI wallet’s impact on the financial sector, organized by Intesi Group and digital wallet maker iGrant.

“The EUDI wallet truly has the potential to disrupt customer risk management and fraud,” she says.

Intesi Group is part of the EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC), which has been participating in the EUDI Wallet large-scale pilots alongside iGrant. At the beginning of the year, iGrant announced a successful implementation of EUDI wallet-based payments, achieved through collaboration in the EWC Payment Task Force led by Visa.

Lal Chandran, iGrant’s co-founder and chief technology officer, detailed the technical side of the achievement during the webinar, including leveraging EWC’s FC007 and RFC008 specifications.

“Once the individual has linked their EUDI wallet with their bank account and obtained the proof, they can use this proof in every subsequent transaction, for example, payments,” says Chandran.

The implementation has set a foundation for upcoming payment trials in the consortium’s large-scale pilots. The consortium, however, will still need to improve the user experience and go through many optimizations, including optimizing direct payments from bank accounts to merchants, he adds.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Rwanda seeks supplier for automated multimodal biometric authentication system

The Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA) has announced that it is receiving bids for the implementation of an Automated Multi-modal…

 

Indonesia’s new regulation frames age assurance as defense against child exploitation

The complexity of the task facing age assurance providers comes into sharp focus when viewed against the global context. For…

 

Swiss e-ID to face another referendum

Switzerland will hold a new referendum on the introduction of its national digital identity. A committee opposing the federal government’s…

 

Objectors appeal Clearview’s biometric data privacy settlement approval

The final approval of the settlement in Clearview AI’s biometric data privacy multi-district litigation in district court last month was…

 

Maori expert criticizes New Zealand’s biometric code

New Zealand is slated to receive its first code of practice for regulating biometric data by mid-2025. Members of the…

 

Kuwait plans biometrics and DNA checks to revoke or confirm citizenship

Kuwait’s government will use DNA analysis and biometrics to inform decisions about granting, confirming or revoking citizenship. A regulatory framework…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events