EUDI Wallet roadmap updated with next crop of features for implementation

The European Union’s digital identity scheme, which plans to give each citizen a digital ID by 2026, has updated its roadmap on GitHub with features that are targeted for implementation during the last quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

Eight reference EUDI Wallet features are planned for implementation before the end of 2024, including key storage and management interfaces and remote presentation improvements. Six more are on the agenda for Q1 2025, including attestation and PID revocation and browser API support.

A post by Simo Karppinen, VP Products at Scytáles, says that several of the new features have been popular requests, such as “expanded functionalities related to electronic signatures and support for the sd-jwt vc document type.” The reference wallet’s user interface will also be reviewed, he says.

The update also specifies features which have been completed in Q3, along with technical descriptions of them.

The EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet Reference Implementation offers code libraries and a reference application, allowing users to see which key features have been developed or are in the pipeline.

The open-source initiative contains milestones, such as key stages in building the reference implementation, and contains the technical framework of the project, which allows developers and organizations to understand the digital wallet better. The roadmap also covers interoperability and compliance to help organizations align themselves with European standards.

The EUDI Wallet project is currently waiting for the European Commission to issue implementing acts that will define technical specifications to ensure uniform implementation across Europe. Formulating the acts, however, has recently led to disagreements among EU members, sparking concerns that the rollout of EU digital wallets could be postponed.

Article Topics

digital identity | digital wallets | EU | EU Digital Identity Wallet | GitHub | interoperability | open source