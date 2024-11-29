EU adopts technical standards for EUDI Wallet

The European Union has taken another step in its plan to provide all Europeans with a digital identity wallet by 2026.

The European Commission has adopted technical standards for the core functionalities and certification of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets under the European Digital Identity Framework. The common standards will allow member states to develop interoperable wallets accepted across the EU.

Among the five implementing regulations, four of them lay out standards, specifications and procedures for the technical functionalities of the digital ID wallets. This includes the data formats required for documents to be used across borders as well as measures to ensure the reliability and security of the wallets.

To protect personal data and privacy, data will stored locally in the wallet, allowing users to control the information they share, without tracking or profiling. The wallets will also contain a privacy dashboard giving an overview of the information being shared.

The fifth implementing regulation defines how to build a certification framework for the digital IDs which will ensure they are secure and privacy-friendly.

The Commission has set ambitious goals for its pan-European digital identity: The wallet will offer a universal, trustworthy and secure way of identification for both individuals and businesses when accessing public and private services across borders. This includes opening bank accounts, proving one’s age, renting a car, renewing medical prescriptions, storing flight tickets and much more.

Questions, however, still remain. Discussions on the implementing acts, which outline technical specifications and certification, have seen disagreements among stakeholders, including major EU member states such as Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

The EUDI Wallet is also facing plenty of practical questions, including how it will be adopted by the private sector. In October, the Digital Identity Observatory at the Polytechnic University of Milan presented a model of how companies are approaching the task.

Another issue is how the wallet will adapt to different use cases, including payments. Integrating the EUDI wallet with existing payment ecosystems and delivering new payment services is more complex than it sounds, according to a recent white paper from the EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC).

