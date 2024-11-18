FB pixel

EUDI Wallet’s path to payments more complex than it sounds: EWC

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
EUDI Wallet’s path to payments more complex than it sounds: EWC
 

The pan-European digital identity has set ambitious goals: Users should be able to use it for travel, government services, mobile driving licenses and more. Payment is expected to be an important use case. However, enabling the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet to integrate with existing payment ecosystems and deliver new payment services is more complex than it sounds, according to a white paper from the EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC).

EWC runs one of the large-scale EUDI Wallet pilots and gathers approximately 60 organizations, including Visa Europe, Digidentity, Amadeus and Finnair. Aside from payments, the consortium was granted pilots for travel and organizational digital identity.

The EUDI Wallet is expected to adapt to performing payment transactions, proving income, confirming age, or verifying account numbers for business users. In addition, it’s expected to help exchange attributes required by Customer Due Diligence (CDD) under the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for online identification regulated by the Payment Services Directive (PSD2), according to the paper published in late October.

The current assumption is that payment service providers (PSPs) will be required to accept EUDI wallets for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). EWC argues, however, that the upcoming Payment Services Regulation (PSR) and its Regulatory Technical Standards has some limitations for PSPs to accept the EUDI Wallet.

“The EWC has concluded that it is therefore unrealistic to expect thousands of PSPs to establish bilateral outsourcing agreements with dozens of EUDI wallet providers across the EU for the purposes of SCA,” the paper notes.

The organization recommends standardizing the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) method and has developed a solution where banks (PSPs) remain in control of the authentication decision.

The developed solutions consist of two parts, including a one-off registration process where the PSP places a “payment wallet attestation” or “SCA credential” in the EUDI wallet of the account holder. During the second step, the payer or wallet holder presents this “SCA attestation” during the transaction together with signed transaction-related data to the merchant.

“This solution means that the payer’s bank gets proof of SCA which it can trust. Furthermore, the bank can always choose to perform (step-up) SCA itself or let the payment transaction go ahead. The choice rests with the bank, as does the liability,” says EWC.

The Consortium also notes that interoperability with existing payment infrastructure is essential for scale. The paper recommends private-public partnerships as a model and provides an example of a successful consumer adoption – BankID in Sweden.

“As a guiding principle, the EUDI wallet should adopt existing standards and be interoperable with existing payment infrastructure,” says its white paper. “Over time, as the EUDI wallet demonstrates its benefits, the payment ecosystem can evolve and support more sophisticated uses of the EUDI wallet which rely on deploying new infrastructure”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Follow-on orders for BIO-key biometrics raise hopes for turn to profitability

Expanding biometrics deployments and follow-on orders are contributing to lower net losses at BIO-key, and fueling optimism for the company…

 

Explainable AI: A question of evolution?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner Since the dawn of technology, we were on speaking terms…

 

Shifting biometrics selection necessitate new marketplaces, benchmarking

Biometrics options are changing and expanding as a function of industry maturity, with choice in digital ID and an emerging…

 

Socure calls for US digital identity taskforce, critical infrastructure status

The United States needs a unified vision for how to move forward on digital identity, and leadership to implement that…

 

Secure, safe, interoperable DPI can transform Africa’s digital trade landscape

Two officials of the East African Community (EAC) have emphasized the place of safety, security and interoperability in developing digital…

 

EU launches consultation on AI definition and banned practices

By finalizing the AI Act this year, the EU has legally defined which AI use cases pose “unacceptable risk.” The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events