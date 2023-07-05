Intesi Group authorized to issue digital identity in Italy

Italy’s digital identity system is getting a new service provider and manager, certification authority Intesi Group.

The Public Digital Identity System (SPID) allows Italian citizens to access public and private online services. The registration is managed by digital identity providers authorized and supervised by Agency for Digital Italy (AgID) and includes private companies, some of which charge for ID activation.

The Agency announced on Tuesday it has authorized Intesi Group to issue SPID as a digital identity manager. The Milan-based company offers electronic signatures, digital identity management and authentication solutions. According to its website, the company is certified as a Qualified Trust Services Provider (QTSP) under the European eIDAS regulation for electronic identification and trust services.

SPID has so far provided 35.4 million identities, according to official statistics. The system is currently in the process of merging with the CIE, Italy’s official digital and physical ID, which is expected in the next two years. The Italian government has allocated €40 million (US$43.4 million) to merge the nation’s two digital identification programs.

Back in May, SPID also welcomed the inclusion of InfoCamere, the IT company of the Italian Chambers of Commerce, in a bid to increase the scope of digital identity tools available to entrepreneurs.

