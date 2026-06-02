Itsme expands into Netherlands as Europe prepares for EUDI Wallet era

Belgian digital identity platform Itsme has launched in the Netherlands following its acquisition of Dutch banking verification service iDIN, marking another step in the company’s effort to build a cross-border identity platform ahead of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet rollout.

The move reflects a broader shift in Europe as digital identity providers prepare for a future built around interoperable digital credentials, digital wallets and cross-border verification services.

The Belgium-based platform says its goal is to eventually replace the existing iDIN system, established in 2016. Itsme announced it plans to merge the system into its own in December last year, allowing Dutch users to identify themselves with organizations such as postal service PostNL and national credit register BKR (Bureau Krediet Registratie). More services are expected to be added in the future.

“iDIN was built by the Dutch banks into a trusted standard,” Itsme CEO Tom Van Den Bosch says on LinkedIn. “We are grateful for the strong foundation they created, and proud to build on it together.”

Launched by a consortium of banks and telcos, Itsme has widespread adoption in Belgium: Over 80 percent of adults use the platform to identify themselves and access public and private services. The company announced last year that it plans to become available in all 27 EU countries.

Itsme’s expansion comes as European identity providers position themselves for the transition to interoperable digital wallets under eIDAS 2.0. Rather than operating solely within national markets, identity providers are increasingly seeking to become trusted credential issuers and verification services that can operate across borders.

The company will attempt to attract Dutch users by combining security and ease of use. According to a survey of over 1,000 adults conducted by Panelwizard Direct, 87 percent say they want fewer different login methods. More than 60 percent are concerned about news of hacks, data breaches, and data misuse, while a quarter claim that someone has gained unauthorized access to one of their accounts.

Itsme is pitching better control over sharing data with specific organizations. As a qualified Trust Service Provider under eIDAS, the platform also has the highest level of assurance and is compatible with the upcoming European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

“The challenge today is not technology, but trust and simplicity,” adds van den Bosch. “Online trust starts with the certainty that your data is protected and that you know who you are doing business with.”

Itsme’s further plans for Europe include offering the product to EU citizens traveling or residing across the continent: Truck drivers, for instance, could use Itsme to verify their identity at ports, while expats could use it to open bank accounts.

Article Topics

cross border identity verification | digital ID | digital wallets | iDIN | Itsme | Netherlands