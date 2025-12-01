Itsme completes European expansion, covering all 27 EU states

Digital identity platform Itsme has announced full European coverage, becoming available in all 27 countries of the EU.

Its Brussels-headquartered operator is targeting the product at EU citizens travelling or residing across the continent: Truck drivers, for instance, could use Itsme to verify their identity at ports, while expats could use it to open bank accounts.

“By unlocking secure digital identity for every EU citizen, we’re not only connecting countries, but also shaping a future where trust knows no borders,” Itsme CEO Tom Van Den Bosch says in an announcement.

EU citizens above the age of 18 can open an Itsme account using their passports, while some countries also offer registration through national IDs and residence permits. The platform is also a recognized qualified Trust Service Provider under eIDAS, compatible with the upcoming European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The platform has six core features, including identification, authentication, transaction confirmation, qualified electronic signing and secure data sharing with companies. The last feature is Itsme Qualify, a privacy-focused method of verifying attributes such as age, residency and humanity based on zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology.

The project started as an initiative of Belgian Mobile ID, a consortium of four large Belgian banks and Belgian network operators. The eID app has seven million registered users in the country – more than 80 percent of the country’s adult population.

Today, Itsme operates in 30 countries in total, including the UK, Norway and Iceland. The company recorded a profit of 5.4 million euros (US$6 million) in 2024.

