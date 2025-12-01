FB pixel

Itsme completes European expansion, covering all 27 EU states

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Itsme completes European expansion, covering all 27 EU states
 

Digital identity platform Itsme has announced full European coverage, becoming available in all 27 countries of the EU.

Its Brussels-headquartered operator is targeting the product at EU citizens travelling or residing across the continent: Truck drivers, for instance, could use Itsme to verify their identity at ports, while expats could use it to open bank accounts.

“By unlocking secure digital identity for every EU citizen, we’re not only connecting countries, but also shaping a future where trust knows no borders,” Itsme CEO Tom Van Den Bosch says in an announcement.

EU citizens above the age of 18 can open an Itsme account using their passports, while some countries also offer registration through national IDs and residence permits. The platform is also a recognized qualified Trust Service Provider under eIDAS, compatible with the upcoming European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The platform has six core features, including identification, authentication, transaction confirmation, qualified electronic signing and secure data sharing with companies. The last feature is Itsme Qualify, a privacy-focused method of verifying attributes such as age, residency and humanity based on zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology.

The project started as an initiative of Belgian Mobile ID, a consortium of four large Belgian banks and Belgian network operators. The eID app has seven million registered users in the country – more than 80 percent of the country’s adult population.

Today, Itsme operates in 30 countries in total, including the UK, Norway and Iceland. The company recorded a profit of 5.4 million euros (US$6 million) in 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Denmark’s digital identity wallet AltID to provide ID, age verification, ZKPs

Denmark has announced launch and function details, including the new name, for its new digital identification system, which will replace…

 

Smart ring maker Oura looks to ride recent investments into digital identity market

In the market for wearable devices that use sensors and the internet to track data, facilitate payments and more, would-be…

 

Idemia facial recognition goes live for Canadian regional police service

Idemia’s facial recognition technology is now live for police in Ontario’s Halton Region, west of Toronto. The Halton Regional Police…

 

With age assurance law, Missouri joins growing list of states on Pornhub’s blacklist

Missouri’s online safety law, which puts age verification requirements on adult content sites, has taken effect. As of November 30,…

 

Nigeria launches Ecowas national biometric ID card

As part of Nigeria’s efforts to enhance digital inclusion and facilitate regional movements and trade, the country has launched the…

 

Tech5 DPI platform powers new Honduras digital ID system

The Honduran government has announced the launch of a decentralized privacy-preserving digital ID system using Tech5’s digital public infrastructure (DPI)…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events