Itsme’s new CEO will be tasked with expansion

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Belgium-based digital identity platform Itsme has named a new CEO, tasked with expanding into new markets after a record-breaking 2024.

Starting from June, Tom Van Den Bosch will replace Stephanie De Bruyne at the helm of the company, kick-started as an initiative of Belgian Mobile ID, a consortium of four large Belgian banks and Belgian network operators.

Van Den Bosch joined Itsme in 2017 after a stint in KPMG and BNP Paribas Fortis. He is currently serving as Chief Product & Transformation Officer and has played a “key role” in the Itsme’s growth and profitability, the company says.

The Brussels-headquartered firm recorded a profit of 5.4 million euros (US$6 million) in 2024, a significant leap compared to the 1.6 million euros (US$1.7 million) earned in the previous year. The company currently has almost 100 employees.

The Itsme app also reached 475 million identity-related actions in 2024, nearly 30 percent more compared to the previous year. The platform recorded 2.2 million qualified electronic signatures (QES), a 50 percent year-on-year growth.

Since its launch seven years ago, Itsme has expanded to 17 European countries. The eID app has seven million registered users in Belgium – more than 80 percent of the country’s adult population. The platform is free for citizens while organizations pay a fee to Itsme per user per year. Earlier this year, the company reached a deal with the Flemish digitalization agency to cover fees for its use by Flemish municipalities, government services and schools.

“I am extremely excited to be working with the fantastic team at itsme to continue building on the strong foundations we have laid in recent years,” says Van Den Bosch.

Former CEO De Bruyne, who presided over the company during the last five years, has announced plans to join the ING Belgium bank.

Meanwhile, Itsme has continued making new deals in 2025 by integrating its app into Namirial’s digital signature platform. The Italian electronic-signature and trust services company was recently acquired by Bain Capital.

