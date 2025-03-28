Bain Capital to acquire Namirial

U.S.-based private investment firm Bain Capital is planning to acquire a controlling stake in electronic-signature and trust services company Namirial from private equity firm Ambienta. The deal aims to capitalize on growing demand for secure and compliant digital transactions, the investment firm says.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

“We are very excited about what the future holds for us and believe that Bain Capital is the ideal partner to support us in our next stage of growth and to create the global industry champion,” says Enrico Giacomelli, founder of Namirial.

Namirial has a strong market presence in its home country of Italy and has been expanding its reach across Europe and other continents. The company has been a certified Qualified Electronic Signature (QTSP) service provider under the European eIDAS regulation since 2010.

Investment fund Ambienta SGR took control of its majority stake in 2020. Since then, Namirial has made several acquisitions, including European companies such as Bit4id, Netheos, Evicertia and Unimatica. It also joined the Potential Consortium for developing the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet in 2022.

Aside from e-signatures and Qualified Trust Services, it offers services such as onboarding and digital identity orchestration and qualified electronic archiving for businesses.

In February, the firm launched a wallet platform that supports private and public organizations integrating into the EUDI Wallet. The wallet platform includes the Wallet Gateway which was tested as part of the Potential EUDI Wallet large-scale pilot project. Another new product is a certified qualified preservation service called QPRES.

The company currently counts over 1,000 employees in 30 offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia and has 200 business partners, according to its statistics.

